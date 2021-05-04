Three Watertown Blue Revue teams competed at the state championships in Port Washington this past weekend.
The Watertown Varsity Dance Team, or Watertown Blue Revue finished as state runner up champions in the state HipHop division and the fourth in the state kick competition.
The team earned a regional championship in the kick division and fifth place in regional HipHop, moving them on to the state competition.
Coach Linnea Nagel said she was pleased with the team’s performance. “Learning dance routines by Zoom is not optimal, however, this team persevered and came together as a strong unit this year,” she said.
Linnea indicated the overarching goal for the team this year was “finding joy” and focusing on the positives. The team experienced Zoom cooking lessons with the coach, socially distanced team movies at the Watertown Town Cinema, and dancing six feet apart always. The cohesiveness of the team led to a successful competitive season.
Lili Peich, a first-year coach and WBR alumna, coached the junior prep team to state championships in elementary pom and in elementary HipHop. The WBR juniors, the middle school aged team, finished as runner-up state champs in the junior kick division as well as the junior HipHop division. The juniors are coached by Caitlyn Schultz, also a WBR alumna.
The Watertown Blue Revue Minis coached by Jana Strobel, a WBR alumna and coach with 20 years of experience, competed in the novice division earning state championships in novice pom and novice HipHop.
COVID-19 has delayed or canceled many sports events this past year. Yet, the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches, the WACPC, managed to pull off their 2021 competition series, culminating in the state competitions for varsity and for the junior/middle school, elementary and junior varsity (JEM) divisions this past weekend, albeit with total safety precautions.
WACPC President Sue Putra reported 126 varsity teams competed in the four regional events in 14 divisions including nearly 2,000 dancers from the state. Forty-one teams, including 400 dancers competed in the JEM competition.
The Watertown Blue Revue, a local non-profit dance studio, was able to offer six competitive teams this year and included 125 local dancers. The 2021-22 season is getting underway with sign-ups occurring now. Anyone interested can check out the watertownbluerevue.com website for dates and times. The Watertown Blue Revue will be offering the 4th of July Clinic at the end of June preparing young dancers to dance in the Watertown parade. Sign-ups are occurring now in order to order the parade-wear for the dancers.
