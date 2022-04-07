JEFFERSON — Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann advocated recently in Washington, D.C. on behalf of city residents on issues surrounding cost, reliability and sustainability of power supply, along with cyber security and energy infrastructure investments.
Oppermann spoke for Jefferson Utilities at the American Public Power Association’s 2022 Legislative Rally March 1 and 2. The annual event was held in Washington, D.C. after taking place virtually the past two years due to the pandemic.
Oppermann met personally with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, as well as Rep. Scott Fitzgerald. Sen. Tammy Baldwin was unavailable due to meeting with President Joe Biden in Wisconsin, so a special virtual meeting was held with her March 28.
“These meetings were an opportunity to discuss the policies that impact our state and our community,” Oppermann said. “The decisions made by our legislators have a real impact on Jefferson and it was good to be able to sit down and talk about topics that matter to us.”
Oppermann spoke during the meetings about climate policy and ways the electric industry can continue to reduce emissions while ensuring a reliable and affordable power supply. He addressed Jefferson Utilities municipal bond modernization and the cost-saving opportunities it would entail, supply chain issues, energy infrastructure investments and preserving local control for public power communities. Cyber and physical security were also key topics.
“After meeting virtually with our Congressional delegates the past two years, it was great to get together in person again,” said Joseph Owen, director of government affairs for Sun Prairie-based WPPI Energy. “Legislative proposals can have real-life consequences for local communities, and we want to ensure policy makers keep Jefferson Utilities customers in mind. We are fortunate to have a Congressional delegation that shares our goals of keeping energy costs as low as possible during these difficult times.”
Member-owned, not-for-profit WPPI Energy serves Jefferson Utilities and 50 other locally owned electric utilities.
