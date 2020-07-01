A Watertown man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison Monday for his role in a home invasion. He was also placed on extended supervision for four years.
In January, a jury convicted Tommie Plummer, 29 of armed robbery with threat of force and armed burglary with a dangerous weapon, both as a party to a crime.
In May of 2018, Watertown police officers were called to a home invasion at a property on Louisa Street. A woman who was there told police she was sleeping when two men broke in, woke her and one of them pointed a gun at her and demanded money and marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.
In the following days, investigators spoke with witnesses, who noticed two suspicious individuals walking near the home that night and reviewed security footage connecting the suspects to a red pickup truck. Plummer was identified as the vehicle’s driver.
According to the criminal complaint, Plummer at first denied involvement in the crime, but later admitted that a person who lived at the home would give him marijuana, but the person “shorted” him in a drug deal. Plummer said he took 28 grams of marijuana and $800 from the residence.
“This case is about an individual who invaded another’s home, restricted a resident’s movement within that home, and took money by force,” James Sempf, Dodge County assistant district attorney said during Plummer’s sentencing. “That is simply unacceptable in a country that values protection of the home as one of its founding principles.”
