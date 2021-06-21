Despite finishing 16 votes behind William Penterman in the Republican primary Tuesday, Jennifer Meinhardt said she’s not requesting a recount.
“The canvass came through and the 16 votes between myself and William Penterman will stand,” Meinhardt said Friday.
She said she spoke with Penterman and the two decided if the voter canvass was 10 or less, I would seek a recount,” she said. “Overall, it’s in the best interest not to slow down the process.”
Penterman, 25, of Columbus held a 16-vote lead at 758 votes over Meinhardt of Watertown at 742. He came out ahead Tuesday narrowing the field of eight Republican candidates to one in the special election for Assembly District 37.
The vacancy was created when John Jagler won his own special election in April to the State Senate.
Penterman will go on to face Democrat Pete Adams of Columbus and Independent candidate Stephen Ratzlaff Jr. of DeForest on July 13.
The 37th Assembly District is bordered on the west by DeForest, on the east by Oconomowoc, the north by Columbus and the south by Waterloo and Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.