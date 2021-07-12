10 questions Patricia Nehls

Patricia Nehls is a retired resident of Watertown who enjoys photography. Nehls submits numerous nature photos to the Watertown Daily Times.
She was widowed last year, so she has been been doing a whole lot of adjusting to a new normal.
Nehls is taking time to enjoy the things that she really likes to do. Being with family is her top priority.
“I am lucky that right off my patio is a beautiful scenic area with fields and woods and open sky” Nehls said. “That’s where I take a lot of my photographs from. I love that others enjoy my photos and more people are now taking notice of all of God’s beauty around us. That is my greatest pleasure,” she said.
Following are Nehls answers to 10 questions about herself.
1. Being a photographer, what is your favorite subject and why? My favorite subject for photography is anything that has to do with nature. Birds, wild animals, flowers, any type of sky photos!
2. What would be your ideal photograph? My ideal photograph would be any shot I could take at a beach on the ocean!
3. What is the single, greatest thing that ever happened to you? My husband, children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren are the very greatest things to ever happen to me!
4. Who has inspired your most in your life? God has truly been the most inspirational in my life!
5. What is the last item you purchased at a grocery store? Last purchased ice cream!
6. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? I really like vanilla!
7. If you could take a dream vacation, where would you want to go and why? Anywhere the ocean is, preferably on the East Coast somewhere!
8. What is your favorite type of music? I enjoy a wide variety of music, from country, to 60s, 80s and 90s rock!
9. When is the last time you read and book and what was the title? The last book I read was “Wicked Game” by Lisa Jackson this week!
10. Other than photography, what other hobbies do you enjoy? I enjoy short nature hikes, walking, reading and crocheting.
