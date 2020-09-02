JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin National Guard tested 400 people for the coronavirus at Jefferson County Fair Park Friday and Saturday.
It marked the second community-based testing site the guard has held there this summer. From July 22-25, more than 1,300 specimens were collected for testing.
Also in the area, two teams collected nearly 1,300 specimens May 27-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater.
As of Monday, Jefferson County had recorded 902 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15,874 negative cases, with six deaths.
Statewide, the guard teams have undertaken 420,443 COVID-19 tests in support of local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Since early April, they have established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a telephone call from their local health department or a state call center within three to seven days following the test. In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.
