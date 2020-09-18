For those who have concerns about their child’s speech or development, can contact Charissa Sloviak at 920-262-1460, extension 3208.
A parent or guardian residing in the Watertown School District with a child between 2 years 9 months through 5 years old can contact the district for assistance. They will receive an Ages & Stages Questionnaire to complete for the child.
Staff will score the ASQ then contact the adult regarding need for further evaluation.
