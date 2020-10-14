JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System system will be unavailable this weekend, starting from Friday afternoon and continuing through the weekend.
This outage is due to a planned update as Department of Health Services upgrades WEDSS to a newer version. This upgrade is intended to improve our overall contact tracing functionality. The newer version includes updates to assist in case management and contact tracing, as well as several other enhancements to improve ease of use and efficiency for all users. The outage is expected to end on Saturday, but may continue through Sunday.
While Jefferson County Health Department does not update the county dashboard on Saturdays and Sundays, the department does continuously monitor data each day. However, no one will be able to access case data for the duration of the upgrade.
According to DHS, a new functionality in the upgrade comes with an option which could skew numbers to make the positivity rate appear artificially low. This reinforces that looking at the seven-day rolling average of case incidence and other trend data provides the more accurate representation of COVID-19 in Jefferson County and across the state of Wisconsin. Note that DHS contact tracers will not make calls during the WEDSS downtime and will instead surge hours before and after the upgrade. These staff will be on standby Saturday to make calls as soon as WEDSS is back online. JCHD staff will also cease their operations due to their use of the WEDSS system for case management. The updates are scheduled to go live on Monday. Accurate reporting of the visualizations and data presented on DHS COVID-19 Data Webpages should resume Tuesday.
Additionally, given the critical levels of new cases that the county is currently experiencing, JCHD and DHS are currently no longer notifying close contacts of their exposure to positively confirmed individuals. Those who are positively confirmed must identify and notify their close contacts of exposure to coronavirus, using the guidelines provided by DHS.
