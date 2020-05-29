JUNEAU — In-person hearings will resume Monday at the Dodge County Courthouse, but with several precautionary measures in place to ward off any potential spread of COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided Tuesday to allow local courts to hold in-person hearings and jury trials, if they came up with a plan to protect participants and observers from COVID-19. Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices suspended in-person hearing and trials in March, ordering judges to continue trials to a date after May 22.
Dodge County Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger said Dodge County's plan to reopen the courthouse to hearings was approved Wednesday by Chief Judge Jennifer Durow, who oversees the judicial administrative district, which Dodge County is in.
Pftizinger said he has been working with the courthouse staff, county administration, the Dodge Sheriff's Office and the building maintenance to develop a comprehensive plan for safe operation during this difficult time.
"We have to learn to crawl before we can walk," Pfitzinger said. "This plan covers everything from when the individual pull into the courthouse parking lot until they walk to their car and leave the premises."
He said once a person enters the courthouse the individual will be asked if he or she's having any health issues, such as a fever or other COVID-19-type symptoms.
"We will be using a temporal thermometer to make sure those who enter the courthouse have a temperature that is within normal medical range," he said.
Pfitzinger said masks or face shields will be worn by everyone in the courthouse. If an individual doesn't bring his or her own face mask, the courthouse will give one to the individual, but said like most businesses, budgets are strained.
When a call was put out for masks, nearly 200 of them were donated to the courthouse.
"For that to happen in these difficult times we are experiencing is just great," he said. "It's great that people are willing to help out."
He said judges will try and use Zoom or telephone testimony whenever necessary to keep the number of individuals in the courthouse at a minimum.
"Social distancing is required at all times when people enter the courthouse," he said. "A lot of the benches and chairs have been removed to keep people from lingering around."
In the courtrooms, he said the chairs at the counsel table will remain 6 feet apart at all times. There will also be a shield around the witness stand. Pfitzinger said the counsel table and the common areas will be cleaned twice a day.
"They cleaning supplies will made available if a person feels the area they are in is not clean enough," he said. "It is recognized that depending on the level of use the cleaning and disinfecting may need to be done more often."
Pfitzinger said the Dodge County courtrooms are large enough to allow for social distancing and spreading people around.
"We want to make this a safe place for those to visit," he said. "We understand people have hearings and need to use the courts. We want to help them by planning to make their visit as safe as possible."
He said trials will not take place until after July 1.
The operation plan is available for review on the Dodge County Courts’ website www.co.dodge.wi.gov.
