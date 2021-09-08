JUNEAU — Pernat-Haase Meats in Juneau has recalled packaged salami distributed to retailers in the Juneau, Ixonia and Johnson Creek areas because it is believe to contain monosodium glutamate, or MSG.
The recalled product includes Italian salami with wine, in 1 to 1.5 pound packages, that were packaged on March 17.
“This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors,” a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said. “The evidence shows that the product contained MSG, but was misbranded as ‘no MSG added.’”
Brian Pernat of Pernat-Haase said he had no idea the MSG was in the salami until an inspector found it. He said that, unbeknownst to him, the seasoning company his firm uses for its salami changed its formulation and it happened to contain MSG.
Pernat said he was relieved there were no allergens involved in the confusion.
“The salami is something we only do three times a year and this was not life-threatening,” he said.
This was a voluntary Class II recall of the salami.
This USDA recall classification is a health hazard situation in which, according to the USDA, “there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”
A Class I situation is defined by the USDA as being one in which, there, “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
Class III presents a situation in which, “the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.”
The state DATCP said that there have been no illnesses reported as a result of consuming the salami that was recalled.
“Anyone with signs or symptoms of a food-borne illness should contact their doctor,” the DATCP said. “Consumers who have any of these products should discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Pernat, owner, at 920-988-3840.”
