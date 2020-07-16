CONCORD — The Concord Town Board approved two conditional use permits for storage buildings at it’s July meeting. The board approved a permit for a storage building for Raymond and Kelly Boknevitz, W217 Golden Lake Park Circle. The proposed 24 by 50 foot outbuilding will be used for for extensive on-site storage.
Also approved was a storage building as proposed by Matt Bennett, N6334 County Road E to construct a 40 by 60 foot outbuilding for on-site storage of equipment for his tree service business.
The board learned the town’s highway employees have been busy with brushing, road side and cemetery mowing, road patching and general maintenance.
The treasurer’s report along with payment of monthly bills, were approved.
Brad Bowen, head EMS and fire chief of Western Lakes addressed the board of his monthly report and call volume. He briefed the board on the coronavirus and reported his department is following protocol.
Discussion followed on the updating or amending of the town’s ordinance on firearms. Written permission must be obtained from a landowner before hunting is allowed on the property. The permission slip must be carried with the hunter. The landowner also has the right to tell the hunter what type of gun (rifle or shot gun) one may use on his property. Target practicing was also addressed.
The board continues to monitor complaints from town residents pertaining to unlicensed vehicles and unkempt properties.
A company was granted approval for underground cable work on Hillside Drive and South Island View Road.
Wolf Paving was granted the bid for road work, while the board tabled bids for removal of dead ash trees.
