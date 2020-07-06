MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday his appointment of Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall to serve as Jefferson County’s District Attorney.
Hall has been a prosecutor for almost 15 years and in late March announced her candidacy for the position in the upcoming fall election. So far, she is running unopposed.
“In addition to handling all types of criminal cases, she is involved with the county’s alcohol and drug treatment court,” a media release from the governor’s office said. “Hall is a dedicated member of the Jefferson County community and is involved in many community organizations.”
The governor said Hall is perfect for the job.
“She is a skilled prosecutor who understands that the people involved in the criminal justice system are also her neighbors,” Evers said. “She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Jefferson County. With her well-established roots in the county and her wealth of experience, I am confident she will be an excellent district attorney for the people of Jefferson County.”
Evers’ appointment of Hall fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former District Attorney Susan Happ and will fill the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January of 2021.
Happ is continuing to work with the state in its Wisconsin Department of Justice, as director of the Criminal Litigation Unit.
Happ was elected as Jefferson County District Attorney on Nov. 4, 2008.
