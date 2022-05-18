JEFFERSON — A familiar and high-ranking person in Jefferson’s city leadership will be making his exit Friday when police Chief Ken Pileggi moves on to another job.
Pileggi said Tuesday that he was not ready to announce where his new position is, but said it is in law enforcement in southeastern Wisconsin. His resignation is effective Friday.
“They have nearly completed my background (check). I have a signed offer of employment and agreement with them, but with a confidentiality requirement,” Pileggi, 56, said. “The agency wishes to make the announcement and I am scheduled to start with them on Monday.”
Pileggi said he has enjoyed his more-than-seven years in Jefferson.
“It is super easy to answer the question of what I’ve enjoyed and that is the people,” Pileggi said. “Jefferson is a great place to live, work, play and raise a family. I have enjoyed working with my fellow managers, Mayor Dale Oppermann and the alderpersons, as they have changed over the years, the Jefferson Police and Fire Commission members as they have changed over the years. I enjoyed working with the community groups, such as the Jefferson County Outreach group.”
Pileggi said Jefferson is a tight-knit community that is becoming more diverse, which adds more culture to an already, “great place.”
“The community events every year are growing in numbers, as many people recognize what a great place this city truly is,” he said.
When asked what his greatest challenges have been as Jefferson’s police chief, Pileggi said it has been some personnel issues he’s had to address.
“People, including police officers, make mistakes as human beings,” he said. “Being held to the highest of standards, as we should be, means that, as a chief of police, holding people accountable — even if it means career-ending, must occur. I am a ‘people person’ and care deeply about everybody, especially the team we have in place. When somebody makes a mistake, albeit career-ending, it leads to many sleepless nights, but is absolutely necessary to maintain the high standards to which we are held.”
Pileggi also addressed his accomplishments as chief, saying he is proud of the City of Jefferson Police Department.
“I would argue that we have one of the best agencies in the county, and we have many great agencies in this county and I have been so proud to work with them,” he said. “From my command staff to my crossing guards, I am so proud of all of them. They have a great philosophy we have adopted here, adhering to our core values of, ‘Respect, Restraint, Integrity, Leadership, Compassion and Competence.’ When I had the privilege of designing our squads, on the back of every marked car are the words, ‘Jefferson’s Guardians.’ That is the essence of what we are and who we are as an agency.”
Pileggi said the Jefferson Police Department’s officers and other staff are guardians of the community through peace, safety, understanding and treating one as they wish to be treated.
“I would say the biggest accomplishment — save for all the updated equipment and technologies — is the development and training of my great staff members,” he said. “Almost all have an area of specialty that helps our community. My philosophy was simple when I came here. Exhibit great behavior through influencing others by being a great example, developing others through specialized training on a solid base of integrity and honor. After all, the most valuable asset any organization has is its people. If you show me great ‘servant style leadership’ that demonstrates leaders actually showing that they care about their people, I will show you a happy workforce that truly inspires others.”
Pileggi said his job in Jefferson has been to insure his force members’ success at providing quality service to the community. He has done this by giving them all of the tools and support they needed to achieve that success.
Pileggi said he will most miss his staff as he moves on in his career.
“The Jefferson Police Department has some of the best people I have had the privilege of working with over the past 38 years,” he said. “I will sorely miss them. The professional growth opportunity I have ahead of me is exciting, but I knew the decision to leave would be very hard, and it was, for myself and my family. We will be staying in the area for the foreseeable future. Jefferson is a great place to live. You watch in the next few years how many people will discover this little secret and Jefferson will grow, grow, grow.”
Before coming to Jefferson to serve as police chief, Pileggi worked for the Village of Mukwonago Police Department. He started there on April 16, 1984 as a police cadet and was promoted to police officer on Jan. 1, 1987. He worked as an officer until being promoted to patrol sergeant in November of 1999. He was then promoted to the rank of patrol lieutenant in 2011, where he served until being appointed chief in Jefferson on Jan. 2, 2015.
