JUNEAU — Juneau Public Library Director Jannette Thrane said she’ll be taking extra precautions because the coronavirus can live for hours to days on surfaces like like countertops and doorknobs.
“How long it survives depends on the material the surface is made from,” Thrane said at Tuesday night’s Juneau Common Council meeting. “We found from what’ve been reading it can last on some library items for four days. So when we get library materials back from a patron we will quarantine the items for four days or 96 hours.”
She said it’s unfair to some of the library patrons, who may be waiting for those library materials, but it must be done for safety.
Thrane said the library is open on a limited basis. She stressed the library is cleaned and sanitized each day before it opens and closes for patrons.
“We have a professional cleaning crew that comes in and cleans for us,” she said.
Thrane said masks must be worn in the library. She also said the library will provide masks to its patrons, if needed.
“If an individual is uncomfortable wearing a mask, we do offer curbside delivery for those patrons,” she said.
Poll workers
In other business, Juneau City Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart said the city was “lucky enough” to find poll workers for the Tuesday’s August primary, but the city is in need of them for the November election.
He said interested individuals need to live in Dodge County. Juneau Deputy Clerk Veronica Easterly said the person must be fluent in the English language, courteous and willing to learn/train for each election. The individual must also not be a candidate on the ballot when he or she is a poll worker.
Those interested are urged to call Juneau City Hall at 920-386-4800.
In an unrelated agenda item, Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener presented an award Tuesday night to Kathy Pauly for her 25 years of service to the city’s library board, where she was instrumental as the secretary/treasurer.
