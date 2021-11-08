Glory Global Solutions is poised to bring a coin sorter production line from one of its factories in Japan to its Watertown headquarters.
The move of the production line also brings with it an estimated four-six positions that include assembly, support and quality functions, said Laura Taylor, Glory Global human resources generalist.
“However, overall the company has grown and expanded as a result of business growth adding to departments that do service-related work to repair and restore key components used in our products, as well as in our call center,” she said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the city is excited about this new development from its corporate partner.
“Glory is a fantastic employer in our community and their growth is important to our city’s economic system. Not only are they a premier employer with competitive pay and unique benefits, but when we toured their facility it was obvious they sincerely care about their employees,” McFarland said. “Additionally, their expansion was a catalytic project for tax incremental financing district 7, so added product lines like these are a huge win and validation that the investment from Glory and the city was the right one. I think this product expansion is a powerful story and one that needs to be told; all too often we hear about manufacturing going overseas, this is an instance of investment and long-range gain of manufacturing from overseas into Watertown.”
Glory Global — a global leader in cash technology solutions across the financial, retail and personal and commercial banking industries — is located at 705 S. 12th St. in Watertown.
“Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals – enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience,” Taylor said. “As many companies look towards innovation to enhance the customer experience as well as allow employees to perform more value added duties – our products release these companies from the burden of cash management. This is especially critical to businesses facing labor shortages.”
She said there are more Glory cash recyclers installed globally than all other brands combined.
“Our superior technology, consultative services, training and dedicated service team lead the way,” Taylor said.
Watertown is Glory Global Solutions’ production hub for North America.
“We are located on 12th Street in Watertown, but most people have used or been exposed to our products while shopping, banking, dining or visiting the casino,” she said. “Glory has been in the Watertown community since 1889, originally founded by Edward J. Brandt as Brandt Automatic Cashier Co.”
Glory Global currently has 203 employees in its Watertown facility with openings for 25 more.
“With the most recent acquisition to Glory, we now have a global presence in over 100 countries with 9,000-plus employees worldwide,” she said.
Taylor said Glory Global had a few name changes such as Brandt Automatic Cashier Co., De La Rue Cash Systems and Talaris.
The organization’s latest name change is a result of acquisition by Glory, LTD with headquarters in Himeji, Japan in 2012.
Taylor said they have recently expanded their facility with a large renovation project in 2016 with the goal to increase manufacturing in mind. She said there are no plans for additional expansion at this time.
