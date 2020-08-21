JEFFERSON — The lone occupant of a rollover crash in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon has died.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
At 1:07 p.m. Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff Department deputies responded to a one vehicle crash on County Highway D, north of Depot Road in the Town of Farmington.
According to Sheriff Paul Milbrath, the preliminary investigation at the scene indicates the vehicle was traveling south on County Highway D when it left the roadway on the west shoulder and hit an embankment. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its side.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson EMS, Helenville, Sullivan and Rome fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.