JEFFERSON — The lone occupant of a rollover crash in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon has died. 

The name of the deceased has not been released.

At 1:07 p.m. Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff Department deputies responded to a one vehicle crash on County Highway D, north of Depot Road in the Town of Farmington. 

According to Sheriff Paul Milbrath, the preliminary investigation at the scene indicates the vehicle was traveling south on County Highway D when it left the roadway on the west shoulder and hit an embankment. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its side.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson EMS, Helenville, Sullivan and Rome fire departments.

