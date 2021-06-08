JUNEAU — Misty Paulson, 41, Watertown, was sentenced Monday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger to 1 1/2 years in prison and two years of extended supervision for possession of methamphetamine.
Paulson was originally sentenced on Oct. 25, 2019 to Dodge County Drug Treatment Court, with two years of probation.
She did not successfully complete the program.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a domestic incident July 18, 2017 occurring in front of the caller’s residence. Paulson and a man were arguing in a van.
When officers approached, they noticed both people to be under the influence of drugs and the van contained items common for use of narcotics.
Upon searching the van, officers found used and unused needles, a metal cooking tin and .07 grams of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
