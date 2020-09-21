JEFFERSON — Jefferson School District Superintendent Mark Rollefson and School Nurse Lynn Zaspel sent letters to parents of district students Friday stating that a student or staff member in the district has tested positive for COVID-19.They said the district is working with the Jefferson County Health Department to quickly identify, notify and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with the infected person and who may be at risk of getting sick.

“We are also cleaning and disinfecting the school to control the spread of the virus,” they said.

