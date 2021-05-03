Jaime Caudle’s public persona is one of quiet diligence as she dutifully clerks Watertown Unified School District Board of Education meetings.
But in getting to know her, it becomes evident that there is much more to this Watertown woman than just the technician who keeps meetings running smoothly.
Caudle’s title with the district is executive assistant to Superintendent Cassandra Schug. She also performs under the titles deputy clerk to the board of education and district public relations coordinator.
Caudle began working for the WUSD in January of 2008 as a part-time administrative assistant at Schurz Elementary School. She was then hired full-time and also served as administrative assistant to the district’s summer school program. In July of 2018, Caudle became the executive assistant to the superintendent, deputy board clerk and secretary, and public relations coordinator for the WUSD.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and is working toward an accreditation in public relations. She is further pursing marketing certifications as they pertain to the field of education.
Caudle hails from North Highlands, California, where her father was active in the United States Air Force. Upon his retirement, she and her family moved back to Watertown, just as she was beginning kindergarten. She attended WUSD schools and was in the last class to graduate while attending what she called “the old high school” in 1994.
She currently lives in Watertown with her daughter, Olivia, 16, who is a sophomore at Watertown High School. She has two other children, Austin, 24 and Ally, 22.
Here are the 10 questions posed to Caudle:
1. If you weren’t the executive assistant to the superintendent in the school district, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living? “If I was not in my current position with the WUSD, I would love to be a corporate event planner for a company that works globally, so I could travel and meet people from all over the world. I love to plan and organize events, and I have a concentration in hospitality tied to my business management degree.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why? “My top three TV shows of all time ... Well, I admit I don’t watch very much TV now, but, some of my childhood favorites were ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and ‘Hee Haw.’ I love to laugh, so I gravitate towards shows that make me smile!”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why? “When it comes to movies, I am all over the genre board. I would have to say, ‘The Patriot.’ It was a great mix of action, drama and history. ‘The Notebook.’ Who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned love story? ‘U-571.’ I am humbled anytime I watch any movie which depicts what our soldiers, in all branches of the Armed Forces, have endured.”
4. Who are some of your favorite musicians and why? “I’m all over the board here, as well! My favorite country artist is currently Luke Combs. He has a great voice and has a down-home demeanor about him. I love 80s music as well — Journey, Bon Jovi — any of them that get a whole crowd singing along.”
5. Have you read any good books lately that you would recommend? “I hate to admit this, but I am not a reader. It makes me sleepy, regardless of how interesting it is. I can never stay awake.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why? “I would most like to meet Amelia Earhart. I am fascinated with aviation. I got that from my father and consider myself a very independent person. I’d love to talk to her, learn from her and hear her story firsthand. I am in awe of her and her confidence to attempt a solo mission across the Atlantic Ocean. Al Capone. Who wouldn’t want to know all of his secrets? And Jesus — to physically stand, face-to-face, in awe of his glory.”
7. What hobbies do you enjoy? “I most enjoy spending time with my children — watching them continue to grow in their own passions and getting to be a part of their journey. I love to boat and kayak — anything that involves a friendly competition. I’m pretty competitive and like to travel.”
8. What was your strongest suit in high school? Math. I was in advanced math courses throughout my educational career. I also really enjoyed not really having to take many notes in math courses. I preferred to work through math problems over taking pages of notes.”
9. What is your favorite food? My favorite food, hands down, is chicken wings. I am a self-proclaimed connoisseur. They have to be traditional, bone-in, extra crispy and be flavored well – the spicier, the better!”
10. How do you best like to travel — planes trains or automobiles? “I like Cancun, Las Vegas and northern Wisconsin, and prefer to take a plane to most far away places. There, again, is my love for aviation. However, I love a good road trip, to take in all of the sites along the way. Trains are fun to catch for shorter distances, but I’m not sure I’d enjoy a cross-country trek on one.”
Editor’s note: This is another installment of 10 Questions, a weekly feature in the Daily Times about people who make a difference in the community, but don’t get the limelight. We would like to feature others in all walks of life in the Watertown area. Send suggestions to news1@wdtimes.com.
