Certainly no one is dragging their feet on this one. They can’t.
The Watertown Unified School District’s Board of Education is already conducting interviews to find its next superintendent of schools, with the hope of having its choice on board just over a month.
The district is currently trying to find the replacement for the outgoing Cassandra Schug and on Monday evening the district’s board — or perhaps more, the public — received an update on how things are progressing. Most of the board’s members have likely been aware of ongoing developments in the process on an almost constant basis.
Presenting the information Monday was retired Oconomowoc School District Superintendent Patricia Neudecker, who is now working with the Schaumburg, Illinois-based recruiting firm of Hazard Young Attea Associates.
The WUSD Board of Education has spent recent weeks conducting surveys of district families and staff members to learn more about the values and qualities that its stakeholders seek in the next superintendent.
The survey was open from May 4 through 15. Before that, focus groups had been formed to allow input from staff, families, administration and community stakeholders via Zoom.
During Monday’s regular monthly meeting of the board, the superintendent profile that was identified in surveys and focus groups was presented by Neudecker in open session. She then presented a slate of six initial candidates in closed session for the board to consider.
From Wednesday through this coming Friday, the board is conducting two evenings of interviews with three candidates each night. The board will narrow the field of candidates to three finalists, according to district officials.
From May 31 to June 2, finalist interviews are scheduled.
“The three finalists will visit the WUSD on separate days for a day of tours, forums and meetings,” information from the district stated. “In mid-June, the new WUSD superintendent will be hired and announced.”
That person will begin their duties in the district on July 1.
Providing an executive summary of the survey, Neudecker said the Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Search Survey was completed by 396 stakeholders.
The largest stakeholder group surveyed were parents of students attending school. Parents of students attending school represented 42.7 percent of all respondents. Nearly a quarter of respondents were certified staff. They made up the second most populous stakeholder group at 21.5 percent of all respondents. The third largest participant group were students, at 21.2%.
Concerning the current state of the district, respondents said the following are the district’s strengths — technology is integrated into the classroom; district schools are safe; the district employs effective teachers, administrators and support staff in its schools; facilities are well maintained and district technology infrastructure is sufficient to support use of technology in the classroom.
The top-rated leadership profile characteristics desired in a new superintendent are his or her ability to foster a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty, staff, and administrators; an ability to be visible throughout the district and actively engaged in community life; an ability to recruit, employ and retain effective personnel throughout the district and its schools; provide transparent communication and establish a culture of high expectations for all students and personnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.