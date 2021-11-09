The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in coordination with the Jefferson County Highway Department, is planning repairs to the Jefferson County E bridge over Interstate 94 near Concord.
Repairs to the steel girders are anticipated to start on Monday and should be completed by early December, weather-permitting.
I-94 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for slowdowns and watch for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.
The bridge was hit by a dump truck on I-94 eastbound in mid-September during construction work on I-94. Upon inspection by DOT bridge engineers, the structure was briefly closed over I-94 to ensure safety of the traveling public, but since reopened with temporary stoplights in each direction to enable one lane of traffic to flow at time over the span.
The repairs cost $147,500 and will be funded via an insurance claim. The prime contractor for the project is Flame On, Inc. based out of Monroe, Washington.
Additional work on the County E bridge will occur next year, which includes a polymer overlay, painting of the steel girders and bridge deck patching.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at 511wi.gov. For information on Wisconsin DOT projects and transportation news in southwest Wisconsin, follow the WisDOT Southwest Region on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
