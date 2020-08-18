WAUPUN — Dodge County Public Health is coordinating a two-day COVID-19 community testing event this weekend at Waupun High School, 801 E. Lincoln Drive.

Testing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Wisconsin resident’s five-years-of-age or order are eligible. A person does not need to be exhibiting symptoms to receive a test. Appointments are not necessary and online registration will be available 24 hours in advance or day-of at the high school. On Aug. 20, the Dodge County Public Health will be posting the QR code and the pre-registration website link on their website and Facebook page. A photo ID is not required, but citizens provide their name, address, phone number and date of birth.

Load comments