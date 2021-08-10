Good Samaritan steps up to cleanup

After a strong storm rolled through the city Saturday afternoon, one local man received the help of a good Samaritan.
“I just want to give that man some recognition,” Jim Freres said when he contacted The Watertown Daily Times.
Freres owns a vacant home at the intersection of Maple Crest Lane and Crestview Drive in Watertown.
He learned from a passing motorist that two trees on his property had toppled in Saturday’s strong wind storm. One tree on the lot lost a “big, big, big” limb, Freres said, and that caused a large evergreen tree to also come down. He said on Saturday he went to the home and cut the evergreen back about five feet to get it out off the road.
“I came back on Sunday,” the 79-year-old said. “It was humid and I was drinking a bottle of water, slowly picking up the rest of the debris on the lawn. I was cleaning up and this person asked if I needed help cutting down the trees and said he would be happy to help.”
He later learned the man in his early 30’s was helping his father-in-law, who resides in the neighborhood, with cleanup from the storm. “He apparently was cutting a half block away and happened to come by when I was out there sweating.” That neighborhood lost several trees and branches due to the storm.
The two men spent the next couple of hours cutting up the big limb and evergreen tree with their chainsaws.
Freres said he put gas in the Good Samaritan’s chainsaw to keep him going.Freres said he offered to pay the man, but he declined.
Freres said he was cleaning up at the site until 8 p.m. Sunday.
He hauled away two trailer loads of logs and branches.
“His wife came by and brought him water,” Freres said. “I gave him water, too.
“He was the nicest guy,” Freres said. The two talked during their cleanup, and Freres told the younger man he was a member of the Rock River Rescue Foundation.
He hopes his helper comes to a future meeting.
That good Samaritan, who was compassionate and helpful to a person in distress, was Justin Streicher.
