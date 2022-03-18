JEFFERSON — The 52-mile Glacial River Trail, with 35 of its miles in Jefferson County and some in Watertown, needs help.
Mary Truman of the Jefferson County Parks Department said Thursday that, in 2020, the department removed a section of the trail that was failing and additional funds are being sought from the public to pay for some of the repair.
“The ground below this section of the trail was decomposing and sinking, leaving large crevasses in the trail surface, making it unsafe for some bicycles, and nearly impossible to travel across on roller blades,” she said. “The work completed in 2020 was partially paid for through donations and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails grant, but there were not enough funds to cover the costs to put the final layer of blacktop on the trail.”
The trail has served Jefferson County outdoor enthusiasts for 25 years.
“The 52-mile adventure of the Glacial River Trail covers portions of Rock County and Dodge County, with 35.5 miles of the north-south corridor in Jefferson County,” Truman said. “There is one section, south of the City of Fort Atkinson, that needs the public’s help.”
The Jefferson County Parks Department has been awarded another Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails grant for the final/finished layer of blacktop, however the grant will only pay up to $2,250 of the project. The project costs are anticipated to be in excess of $5,000.
“And this is how the public can help us,” said Truman. “We are currently fundraising for the remaining funds and hoping to complete the work yet this spring.”
