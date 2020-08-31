Despite looming thunderstorms, high humidity and the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 individuals took part in the third annual Downtown Watertown Craft Beer Walk Thursday evening.
Watertown Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe said 130 tickets were sold for the event, which was down from the 230 sold last year.
“It was different because of the pandemic, but people still came out for it,” Lampe said Friday. “Everyone who purchased tickets to the event really enjoyed themselves. It was a success for us and the entire downtown area.”
Lampe admitted this year was different because of the pandemic, but people were anxious to get outside and visit local businesses.
“This is a primary driver to get people to visit our downtown shops and see what they have to offer,” she said.
Lampe said the pandemic kept the event from having food pairings to go with the craft beers.
“We wanted to keep the event safe for everyone involved,” Lampe said.
She said the specialty craft beers were picked by The Drafty Cellar’s Josh Mueller and Alex Savath.
“They did a real good job for us in selecting the craft beers for the different locations downtown,” Lampe said.
She said all of the proceeds raised benefit the downtown beautification projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.