A virtual “Meet the Candidate” forum series for the public will be presented the first three Wednesdays in March.
The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV will host a series of three forums to be aired live on Charter Cable Channel 985, Watertown TV and the Watertown TV YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9r0-vLzAS7sWKfDNOu8wA.
The forums will be on Wednesday, March 3, 10, and 17 all at 7 p.m. The general election will be April 6.
The first forum in the series at 7 p.m. March 3 will host the final candidates who are running for Wisconsin State Senate District 13 in the general election. This is a special election held to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
The second forum at 7 p.m. March 10 will host the candidates running for Watertown Unified School District School Board in the general election. There are nine candidates vying for five school board positions.
The third forum at 7 p.m. March 17 will host the candidates running for the five aldermanic districts of the City of Watertown.
The “Meet the Candidate” forum series is aimed at introducing the individuals who have chosen to run for various public offices and hear their views and ideas on selected topics related to public service.
American Association of University Women is a non-partisan advocacy organization focused on gender equity for women and girls through research and education. The AAUW Watertown Branch is part of the National and Wisconsin AAUW organization, formed in 1921.
Additional information is available on the American Association of University Women – Watertown Branch Facebook page.
