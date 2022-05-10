SULLIVAN — Just as Wisconsin’s severe weather season arrives, the Doppler radar at the National Weather Service facility in Sullivan has undergone an upgrade that had it on rare hiatus for 10 days.
The massive piece of weather technology is back up and running, once again dominating the sky near Rome Mill Pond as it provides invaluable information to NWS meteorologists about the structure and severity of storms.
According to officials from the facility that serves a large portion of the southern part of the state, in April its KMKX WSR-88D radar, operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service, was receiving the upgrade from technicians.
The techs refurbished and replaced the pedestal of the radar, called by NWS officials, “one of the most critical components of the radar.” They said the pedestal is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
“The components are extremely heavy and require the radome to be removed by crane and replaced when the work is completed,” the NWS said. “The radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years, and this radar has exceeded its life-span. This activity is necessary to keep the radar functioning for another 20 years or more.”
According to the NWS, the pedestal refurbishment is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades that will keep the nation’s radars viable into the 2030s. NOAA’s National Weather Service, the United States Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $135 million in the eight-year program.
“The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the refurbishment of the transmitter. The fourth project will be the refurbishment of the equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will be complete in 2023,” the NWS said.
During the downtime, according to the NWS, adjacent radars were available, including ones in Milwaukee, Green Bay, La Crosse, Davenport/Quad Cities, Iowa and Chicago/Romeoville, Illinois.
The “Doppler effect” that is used by the radar in Sullivan and in others around the world, was named after the Austrian physicist, Christian Doppler, who discovered it.
According to the Earth Observing Laboratory, Doppler radar is a specific type of radar that uses the Doppler effect to gather velocity data from the particles like rain, snow and dust that are measured.
“For example, a Doppler radar transmits a signal that gets reflected off raindrops within a storm. The reflected radar signal is measured by the radar’s receiver with a change in frequency. That frequency shift is directly related to the motion of the raindrops,” the EOL stated. This helps in the tracking and measuring of storms.
The KMKX WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars, according to the weather service. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds.
According to Andy Boxell, lead forecaster for the NWS at Sullivan, work was completed on April 7, with the entire process taking about 10 days.
“The project went exactly as expected,” Boxell said. “The crew doing the work is contracted through the National Weather Service’s Radar Operations Center, and they have the process pretty well perfected at this point. There are some planned updates to a few of the small shelter buildings at the base of the radar that house some equipment, but the refurbishments on the actual radar itself are complete.”
