Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 1:14 a.m. to the intersection of North Monroe and West Cady streets for a male.

— Thursday at 1:45 a.m. to the 500 block of College Avenue as an EMS standby.

— Thursday at 1:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 2:13 a.m. to the 200 block of Airpark Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 5:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 7:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 10:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 3:51 p.m. to the N1600 block of County Highway E for an unlisted patient.

— Thursday at 6:12 p.m. to the 500 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Thursday at 9:49 p.m. to the 100 block of West Cady Street for a female.

— Friday at 6:59 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Friday at 1:26 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Friday at 2:38 p.m. to the 600 block of South 12th Street for a female.

— Friday at 3:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Friday at 5:55 p.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a female.

— Friday at 6:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 8:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 5:14 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 6:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Schiller Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Saturday at 9:16 p.m. to the 100 Block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:38 p.m. to the 400 block of East Horseshoe Road for a fire alarm.

— Friday at 12:22 p.m. to the 1000 block of Richards Avenue for a burn complaint.

