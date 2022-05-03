For the Record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email May 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Thursday at 1:14 a.m. to the intersection of North Monroe and West Cady streets for a male.— Thursday at 1:45 a.m. to the 500 block of College Avenue as an EMS standby.— Thursday at 1:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.— Thursday at 2:13 a.m. to the 200 block of Airpark Drive for a male.— Thursday at 5:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Thursday at 7:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.— Thursday at 10:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Thursday at 3:51 p.m. to the N1600 block of County Highway E for an unlisted patient.— Thursday at 6:12 p.m. to the 500 block of North Fourth Street for a male.— Thursday at 9:49 p.m. to the 100 block of West Cady Street for a female.— Friday at 6:59 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a female.— Friday at 1:26 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.— Friday at 2:38 p.m. to the 600 block of South 12th Street for a female.— Friday at 3:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.— Friday at 5:55 p.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a female.— Friday at 6:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Saturday at 8:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Saturday at 5:14 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street for a lift assist.— Saturday at 6:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Schiller Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Saturday at 9:16 p.m. to the 100 Block of Stimpson Street for a female.— Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Thursday at 12:38 p.m. to the 400 block of East Horseshoe Road for a fire alarm.— Friday at 12:22 p.m. to the 1000 block of Richards Avenue for a burn complaint. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Longtime dreams attainable with right mindset Leonardo M. Soto Germaine Lois (Blase) Clifford Death notices for Apr. 27, 2022 Goslings shut out Hartford Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.