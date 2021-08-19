JUNEAU — A late night blaze destroyed a duplex Tuesday.
Juneau Fire Chief Curtis Ninmann said the emergency call came in at 10:07 p.m. with reports of flames blasting through a structure’s roof at 328/330 S. Fairfield Ave.
Ninmann immediately called for mutual aid and assistance came from Beaver Dam, Clyman, Horicon and Hustisford for use of their engines, additional fire chiefs and a rapid intervention team, which was on standby in case a rescue mission was needed to save victims.
When fire crews arrived, Ninmann said firefighters quelled the blaze with a master stream of water from an aerial ladder truck and from hoses on the ground.
However, there was extensive fire and water damage to the structure.
He said Juneau EMS assisted with the residents and all of the occupants of the duplex were accounted for.
The owners of the property are Devon Chatos and Mandi Ruh, according to Dodge County’s land assessor records. Ruh’s assessed property value is $77,000 at 330 S. Fairfield Ave.; and, Chatos’ assessed property value is $76,800 at 328 S. Fairfield Ave.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters reported; and, fire crews cleared the scene at 12:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Juneau police and Dodge County Emergency Response Team assisted with directing traffic and scene safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.