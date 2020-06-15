JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek is getting itself a young gun to lead it —hopefully into a post-Coronavirus era — after hiring Brad Calder as its new administrator.
Calder, 29, who grew up in Pewaukee, talked with the Daily Times Friday about his acceptance in recent days of the position to lead Johnson Creek into a new world. He replaces former Administrator Kyle Ellefson, who has taken the position of administrator in Columbus.
Calder attended Pewaukee High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay in 2014 with a bachelor’s degrees in public administration and environmental policy and plan. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee with a master’s degree in public administration is 2016.
His work experience includes his most recently service as clerk at the Village of Union Grove from February of 2019 to the present. Before that, he was clerk/treasurer in the Village of Big Bend and served as administrative intern from 2014-16 at the Village of Richfield. He is also a medical responder.
Calder said among the strengths he brings to Johnson Creek is his experience with development.
“All of the communities that I have worked for have been communities that have had strong and continual growth,” he said. “Another strength would be my financial background.”
He said his first impression of Johnson Creek is that it has a lot of positive things going on, including development.
When Calder begins his work at Johnson Creek, he will already be facing a stiff challenge, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My first three efforts when I get to Johnson Creek will be to get brought up to speed on all of the projects going on in the village and to help continue that momentum,” he said, adding he will also get started on the 2021 budget. “I will also be working with the clerk and village staff to prepare for the August and November elections, and make sure that there are ample safety measures in place to provide a safe voting environment.”
Calder said he is excited to come to Johnson Creek.
“I am looking forward to working with the village board to continue to improve and grow Johnson Creek,” he said.
