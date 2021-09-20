This is Watertown Gosling’s homecoming week and it will be a busy one, with window painting, float building and parade.
The festive week of reminiscing and the making of fresh memories begins today and concludes Saturday.
This year’s theme is Pixar with various movie themes. The freshmen class theme is “Up”; sophomores, “Finding Nemo”; junior class “Monsters, Inc.”; senior class “Toy Story”; and staff, “The Incredibles.”
Window painting was done Sunday at several Main Street businesses. Float building also began Sunday and will continue throughout the week, with the work to be completed by 8 p.m. Thursday.
Hall decorating was today from 6:15 to 7:40 a.m.
Dress up days are today, Tacky Tourist Day; Tuesday, red, white and blue day; Wednesday, jersey day; Thursday, class T-shirt day; and Friday, Gosling spirit day.
A pep assembly will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday outside in the football stadium and conclude at 3:20 p.m. During the rally, the distinguished alumni will be introduced. There will be games, recognition of fall sports, and coronation of the homecoming king and queen.
The homecoming parade will begin at 4:15 p.m. Friday and will travel on Main Street between Third and Eighth streets.
The Watertown Athletic Booster Club will hold a tailgate party immediately following the parade, which will last until the start of the varsity football game. The cost is $6 per plate for a brat or hotdog with chips, soda and dessert. The desserts will be made by the football players.
The football team will take on Milton High School, starting at 7 p.m.
The homecoming formal dance is the highlight and culmination of the week’s activities. It will be held at the Watertown High School Peace Garden from 7 to 10 p.m. The court will be presented at 9 p.m. Cost is $15 per person.
