WATERLOO — Several graduating students at Waterloo High School received scholarships to continue their education.
The students who received awards, are listed in alphabetical order.
Ein Ahorner received the Waterloo High School Class Scholarship for $500 and the Waterloo High School Art Club Scholarship for $50. His co-curricular activities include blood drive volunteer, FFA, football, track, W-Club,and yearbook. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to to major in art and design.
Makayla Batz also received a Waterloo High School Class Scholarship for $500 and Waterloo High School Art Club Scholarship $50. Her co-curricular activities included Art Club, Patriots Club, volleyball, and Young and Old Stick Together. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to major in interior design.
Chase Bostwick received the Waterloo High School Alumni Association Scholarship for $500. His co-curricular activities included basketball, FBLA, football, Math Team, Patriots Club, Pep Band, track, W-Club, and YOST. He plans to attend Madison College to major in architecture.
Vanessa Carrillo Chavez received a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $8,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship for $2,255.50; and Class of 1970 50th Reunion Scholarship for $900. Her co-curricular activities include: Art Club, Driven Team, YOST. She will attend Madison College to major in nursing.
Jacob Filter received a Class of 1970 50th Reunion Scholarship for $900 and FFA Scholarship for $200. His co-curricular activities included Badger Boys State, baseball, basketball, FFA, football, W-Club, and YOST. He will attend Madison College to major in mechanical engineering.
Chloe Fitzgerald received an Edgewood College Founders Scholarship for $13,000; a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $8,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship for $2,255.50; Class of 1970 50th Reunion Scholarship for $900; and Dr. Wesley Cleveland Scholarship for $250. Her co-curricular activities included baseball manager, blood drive volunteer; junior class officer, Driven Team, FBLA, FFA, Patriots Club, student council, volleyball, W-Club, and YOST. She will attend Edgewood College to major in nursing.
Christina Forman received a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $12,000; Herb Kohl Student Excellence Scholarship for $10,000; Academic Excellence Scholarship for $9,000; UW-Eau Claire Chancellor’s Scholarship; UW-Eau Claire Freshman Honors Scholarship for $1,000; John Phillip Sousa Award for $100. Her co-curricular activities included Academic Bowl, Badger Girls State, blood drive volunteer, class officer, cross country, drama/musical productions, Driven Team, FBLA, forensics, Jazz Band, Math Team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, track, W-Club, and YOST. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and plans to major in nursing.
Selina Garcia Mares received a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $8,000; Humphrey-Wilsey Post 233 Waterloo American Legion Scholarship for $1,000; Austin Weber Memorial Scholarship for $1,000; Waterloo High School Alumni Association Scholarship for $500; and Waterloo High School Art Club Scholarship for $50. Her co-curricular activities included Art Club, Driven Team, Pep Band, solo and ensemble, and YOST. She plans to attend Madison College to major in criminal justice.
Nicholas Gerschke received the Grand Canyon University Priority Registration Scholarship for $3,200; Thomas Schmitt Memorial Scholarship for $2,000; Grand Canyon University Antelope Scholarship for $1,500; and George H. Stube Scholarship for $1,000. His co-curricular activities included basketball, blood drive volunteer; FBLA, FFA, football, football assistant, Pep Band, and YOST. He plans to attend Grand Canyon University to major in sports management.
Miguel Gomez-Hidrogo received a Waterloo High School Class Scholarship for $500. His co-curricular activities included basketball, FFA, track, and YOST. He will attend Madison College to earn a degree in IT-network specialist.
Andrew Grundahl received the Masonic Foundation Scholarship for $1,000. His co-curricular activities included Art Club, class officer, drama/musical productions, FBLA, FFA, Jazz Band, Patriots Club, Pep Band, solo and ensemble, student council, track, and W-Club. He plans to attend Madison College and to earn a degree in personal training.
Ashley Guzman received the David F. Veith Memorial Scholarship for $2,500; and Waterloo High School Art Club Scholarship for $50. Her co-curricular activities included Art Club, Driven Team, VAC, and YOST. She will attend Madison College to major in elementary education.
Makenna Holzhueter received a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $12,000; Waterloo Utilities Public Power Scholarship for $1,500; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship for $500; American Red Cross High School Scholarship for $500; FBLA for $150; and Francis F. Carnes Foundation Scholarship for $3,000. Her co-curricular activities included Badger Girls State, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven Team, FBLA, FFA, forensics, Math Team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, Pep Band, student council, volleyball, and W-Club. She plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and to major in nursing.
Kerstin Hurd received a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $12,000; UW-Madison Cora I. Jayne Academic Merit Award for $2,500; Fred and Wanda Kuhle Memorial Agriculture Scholarship for $1,000; Charles and Lila V. Lehmann Anonymous Scholarship for $250; and a Waterloo High School Art Club Scholarship for $50. Her co-curricular activities included Academic Bowl, Art Club, basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven Team, forensics, GSA, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, softball, student council, VAC, and W-Club. Hurd plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in genetics and genomics.
Samantha Johnson received the Watertown Regional Medical Center Health Career Scholarship for $1,000. Her co-curricular activities included basketball, blood drive volunteer, Driven Team, FFA, Patriots Club, solo and ensemble, and YOST. She plans to attend Madison College to major in nursing.
Anna Lanphier received a Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship for $2,255.50; and Avestar Credit Union Scholarship for $500. Her co-curricular activities included Academic Bowl, Art Club, basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven Team, forensics, GSA, Patriots Club, softball, student council, VAC, and W-Club. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in English.
Julia Larkins received a Thomas Schmitt Memorial Scholarship for $2,000; Hilleshiem Memorial Scholarship for $1,000; George H. Stube Scholarship for $1,000; and a Waterloo High School Art Club Scholarship $50. Her co-curricular activities included Art Club, GSA, and VAC. She plans to attend Madison College to major in business and art.
Ariana Luther received a University of Wisconsin-Stout Promising Student Scholarship for $1,000; and National Choral Award for $100. Her co-curricular activities included Art Club, cross country, drama/musical productions, Show Choir, solo and ensemble, and track. She plans to attend UW-Stout and to major in environmental science.
Victor Martinez Lazaro received the Karl John Unrein and Ellen Therese Kemnitz Memorial Scholarship for $8,000; and a Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship for $2,255.50. His co-curricular activities included Academic Bowl, blood drive volunteer, and student council. Lazaro is undecided in where he will attend college and to major in electrical engineering.
Avery Meyer received a Washington State Cougar Award for $28,000; and a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $8,000. Her co-curricular activities included basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, FBLA, FFA, forensics, Jazz Band, Math Team, Patriots Club, Pep Band, softball, solo and ensemble, student council, track, volleyball, W-Club, and YOST. She plans to attend Washington State University and to major in criminal justice.
Dana Meyers received a Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship for $2,255.50; Kegler Farms Scholarship for $1,000; Class of 1970 50th Reunion Scholarship for $900; FFA Alumni Scholarship for $500; and Wings over Wisconsin Tri-County Chapter Scholarship for $500. Her co-curricular activities included blood drive volunteer, FFA, NHS, student council, and yearbook. She plans to attend UW-Platteville to major in dairy science and crop science.
Caden Ponti received the Krause Langer Veterans of Foreign Wars 2020 Scholarship for $1,000. His co-curricular activities included basketball, FFA, Pep Band, and track. He plans to attend UW-Stevens Point to major in wildlife ecology and conservation management
Sydney Schonhoff received an Edgewood College Presidential Scholarship for $20,000; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $12,000; Wisconsin Professional Police Association Scholarship for $1,000; and Waterloo High School Art Club Scholarship for $50. Her co-curricular activities included Art Club, blood drive volunteer, Driven Team, GSA, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, student council, VAC, volleyball, W-Club, and YOST. She plans to attend Edgewood College and to major in forensic science.
Sara Skalitzky received a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $8,000; Fred and Wanda Kuhle Memorial Agriculture Scholarship for $1,000; United Cooperative Scholarship for $1,000; Watertown Agri-Business Club Scholarship for $700; Jefferson County Agri-Business Scholarship for $500; FFA Alumni Scholarship for $500; and FFA Scholarship for $200. Her co-curricular activities included blood drive volunteer, Driven Team, FBLA, FFA, Jazz Band, Patriots Club, Pep Band, student council, volleyball, W-Club, and YOST. She plans to attend UW-Platteville to major in ag business and marketing.
Lily Stonestreet received a Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship for $12,000; UW-La Crosse Multicultural Excellence Scholarship for $6,000; Ellen Schwandt Perry Scholarship for $1,000; Humphrey-Wilsey Post 233 Waterloo American Legion Scholarship for $1,000; Charles and Lila V. Lehmann Scholarship for $300; Art Club Scholarship for $50. Her co-curricular activities included Art Club, basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, cross country, Driven Team, FBLA, forensics, GSA, mock trial, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, student council, track, VAC, volleyball, W-Club, and YOST. She plans to attend UW-La Crosse to major in elementary education.
Kaleb Uttech received a FFA Alumni Scholarship for $500. His co-curricular activities included Art Club and FFA. He plans to attend UW-Platteville Baraboo to major in agriculture.
Jaylen Vinney received a Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship for $2,255.50; and UW-LaCrosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship for $2,000. Her co-curricular activities include: drama/musical productions, FBLA, forensics, Jazz Band, Math Team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, Pep Band, solo and ensemble, track, W-Club, and YOST. She plans to attend UW-La Crosse with an undecided major.
Ashley Yelk received the Technical Excellence Scholarship for $6,750; and a FFA Scholarship for $200. Her co-curricular activities included blood drive volunteer, Driven Team, FFA, and YOST. She plans to attend Madison College to be a veterinary technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.