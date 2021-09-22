FORT ATKINSON — Opportunities Inc. Fulfillment and Training Center has completed its move into the former Badger Press location at 100 East Blackhawk Drive, Fort Atkinson.
An open house to “Come and See Our Mission at Work” is set for 7:30 to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be a drawing for a 55-inch flat screen television.
The public can see how typical products are packed, inspected and shipped in the new e-commerce environment. Innovative services will be featured on the tour, along with unique business capabilities and partnership availability. Creative co-packaging and fulfillment projects will be showcased.
Opportunities Inc. Workforce Concierge Service will be highlighted to explain its community resources for counseling, housing, transportation, childcare, and food security; career advancement with updates on job postings, interview tips, plus job retention skills; and workplace wellness strategies to minimize anxiety, depression, crisis support, as well as health and safety guidelines. Opportunities Inc. provides individuals with diverse abilities a variety of support services, life engagement services as well as vocational training, school to work transition, competitive integrated employment, workforce development and job coaching services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.