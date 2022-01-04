MADISON — State Senator John Jagler, R-Watertown, has announced his January office hours schedule for constituents in the 13th Senate District.

Jagler will hold office hours on Friday and encourages constituents to attend these events and share their views on issues under consideration in the coming spring legislative session.

The office hours on Friday include:

• Theresa, 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Theresa Town Hall, N879 County Road P, Theresa;

• Juneau, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Juneau City Hall, 150 Miller St., Juneau;

• DeForest, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DeForest Village Hall, 120 S. Stevenson St., DeForest;

• Lake Mills, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at the Lake Mills Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills;

• Oconomowoc, 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. at the Roots Coffeebar and Café, 124 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc;

• Watertown, 4 to 4:45 p.m. at the Watertown City Hall, 106 Jones St., Watertown.

