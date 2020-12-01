HUSTISFORD — Hustisford Village Board President Michael Grant said the village budget increased a small amount, but its services will remain the same in 2021.
Spending is slated to drop 4.23% to $921,011 in 2021, but non-tax revenues are also falling 7.36. As a result, the village will have to boost taxes over 2%. The 2021 levy will be $718,829.
“Even though our revenues went down, we try very hard each year not to increase the budget,” Grant said.
He said there are no capital projects slated for 2021, which will delay road work for a year.
“The road construction projects are often ongoing,” he said. “We just put them off for a year. I’m sure other communities have done the same, too.”
Hustisford Village Clerk and Treasurer Kim Hopfinger said the public’s charges for garbage and recycling went up minimally for village residents. Hopfinger said the 2020 cost for garbage and recycling pickup per resident is $169.68. In 2021, the cost will be $173.28 per resident for garbage and recycling pickup.
Also, Hopfinger said both Connecting Highway Aids (which assist municipalities with costs associated with increased traffic and maintenance on roads that connect segments of the state highway system) and shared revenue from the state went down creating less income for the village.
Also, the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value in 2020 was $10.19. Next year’s tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is $10.33, a 1.32% increase.
There is a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hustisford City Hall, 201 S. Lake St.
