JUNEAU — A joint press conference will be held today by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office regarding developments in the Baby Theresa death investigation case, which began on April 29, 2009.
The district attorney’s office is also expected to join in the conference which is limited to members of the media.
On April 29, 2009, a person cutting wood in the Town of Theresa came across a garbage bag lying in the woods. The person looked inside and observed what appeared to be an infant and contacted authorities.
Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the bag contained a deceased infant. Authorities believe the infant was born within 24 hours of being found and was abandoned at the site soon after birth.
The infant was discovered in an isolated area two miles south of the Village of Theresa and a few miles from State Highway 41 in the Town of Theresa on Lone Road.
According to an autopsy by Dr. Douglas Kelly of the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office, the infant was a full-term baby girl. The baby weighed 8 pounds at birth and appeared to be healthy.
Authorities sought information from people that were familiar with others who were pregnant and no longer pregnant with no explanation.
Evidence suggested the mother may have had a difficult delivery. Area hospitals were contacted and no information was obtained on the mother.
The sheriff’s office spent weeks searching for the mother of the infant to no avail.
The sheriff’s department received numerous tips in the high profile case, but nothing substantial at the time.
Without a name, the baby was identified as “Baby Theresa” to provide her an identity. She was named after the community closest to where she was found, the Village of Theresa.
A funeral for the baby was held in the Lowell Cemetery, with the sheriff’s office chaplain officiating. About 50 people attended the service.
