Right Tree, Right Spot Virtual Workshop — The public is invited to celebrate Arbor Day with Watertown’s City Forestry Department. Staff will be conducting a virtual tree planting workshop with a free tree giveaway. Discuss finding the right tree for the right spot. Learn about different species, proper planting techniques, Digger’s Hotline, and how to plant a tree to thrive, not just survive. Meets virtually on either April 20 or 21 at 5 p.m. and the class is free. All participants will also receive a free tree. They must participate in one of the classes in order to receive a free tree. The tree must be planted on private property and there is a limit of one tree per household. Pick-up will take place on a first-come, first-served basis at the park shop at 408 Bonner St. behind the west Kwik Trip April 27 from 10-11 a.m., April 28 from 5-6 p.m. and April 29 from 5-6 p.m.
May Parent/Child Art Class — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art, is the instructor who will take participants, step-by-step, through the process of completing side-by-side, lady bugs in grass in an acrylic painting. Paint with a loved one and create a Mother's Day gift. $28 covers two people painting. The event is May 1 at 1 p.m. and is open to participants eight years and older and children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. COVID-19 considerations are in effect and participants are asked to measure body temperature to ensure that no fever is present. Sit in designated areas. Masks are required.
April Art Class — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art is the instructor who will take participants step-by-step through the process of completing a Yellow Flower Bouquet in a Watering Can as an acrylic painting. This event will take place on April 10 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Cost is $28. Open to participants ages 16 and older and minors need parental permission. COVID-19 considerations are in effect and masks will be required.
American Red Cross Babysitters Training Course with Optional Pediatric CPR and First Aid — Participants will learn how to keep themselves and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding and more. In the extended course option, they can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held April 12 and 19 from 4-7:30 p.m. for the Babysitter's Training Course and April 26 from 4-7:30 p.m. for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for Babysitter’s Training only; $115 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Participants will be required to bring a mask, doll for feeding and diapering practice, notebook and pencil. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com by April 7.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays beginning the week of April 19. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer. Parents will not be allowed to wait in the building during classes.
Rock River Day Camp — Kids in 4K through fifth grade are invited to experience a camp adventure in their own back yard — Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and much more. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Face masks are required.
Spring Family Activity — Bingo is set for the entire family. Enjoy spending time together while completing a Bingo (or 2 or 3 or blackout). Each completed Bingo gives a chance to win the grand prize — a Parks and Rec Gift Certificate. There is no fee for this activity.
Adult Softball Leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, and American League is on Wednesday nights, May through August.
Youth Baseball/Girls Fastpitch Softball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides youth the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Further information regarding all age group levels, as well as registration are available online.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park dance floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. The limit is six participants per time slot. Note that play will be altered due to the 10-foot ceiling, there is no heat and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, symptoms will be checked prior to participating. Players must social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the water. Participants must provide their own face masks. Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed; changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Pool Season passes — Season Passes are now available for this year. Forms are available at the indoor pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and Family Season Passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, in the secure drop box at the park and recreation department office. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
