Gene Schmidt beamed after the city’s plan commission granted him a conditional use permit Monday to continue a transitional home at 740 N. Church St.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “What a victory!”
The conditional use permit allows Schmidt to continue using the property as transitional housing, which is being supported by Adoration Abode, a Watertown non-profit organization providing for those in need. The permit allows him to have up to five men in the building.
Transitional housing is generally defined as supportive housing for a limited time period.
Watertown Zoning and Floodplain Administrator Jacob Maas said only five men, including transitional housing employees can occupy the building, but any more than five would require Schmidt to invest in a sprinkler system for fire safety.
Schmidt, who is president of Adoration Abode, said this is the second transitional home in Watertown. The other is at 1020 S. Third St.
“We have two men at the Church Street location, but the need is growing,” he said.
Schmidt said he does not help people battling with drug or alcohol addiction, but, instead, sends them to rehabilitation facilities. He also does not allow sex offenders into the transitional homes.
He said the three classes of people the organization would let use the home: people referred from the police department and local churches, veterans (but not those struggling with addiction) and people “who need a hand up, not a hand out.”
Before the conditional use permit was granted, Ken Berg, a Watertown resident and former council member, spoke in favor of Schmidt’s mission.
“That building was vacant for more than a few years,” Berg said. “We converted a building into active use. It’s providing a service for people in need. These buildings serve a purpose. I’m giving you my encouragement to allow it to stay to help people get back on their feet. Please allow it to continue. He’s (Schmidt) proven himself by providing a benefit to people going into his program.”
Anne Schmidt, Gene’s wife, also spoke positively about the transitional home on Church Street.
“There are 37% of the nation’s population living above the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) level (who can’t afford basic necessities), which means they are just one medical event away from the federal poverty level,” she said. “The need is here. We are doing our best to help those men who need it.”
Schmidt said he partnered with a local meat market to help two of the men get a job there.
“We are working to show these men they can get back on their feet,” Schmidt said. “We have seen it, too. The men have found jobs and, in some cases, got their own apartments. Those are wonderful stories.”
Watertown City Engineer Jaynellen Holloway thanked Schmidt for making the transitional housing work.
“I’m personally very pleased to see it get this far,” she said. “I thank you for making it work.”
Schmidt said the need is rooted in homelessness.
“If we can help put a roof over someone’s head and help the individual find a job the person is on his way back to being a productive resident of Watertown and a productive member of society,” Schmidt said. “That’s our goal here.”
