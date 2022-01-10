You might not know Bradley Lahner, but you might be visited almost every day by his staff.
Lahner is the postmaster of the Watertown post office. He has been with the U.S. Postal Service for 16 years, starting out as a letter carrier at the Appleton post office. After three years of being a letter carrier, he moved to the management side of the Postal Service and held several different positions before his current stint in Watertown.
Although he currently makes his home in Marshall, he was born and raised in Eau Claire. He moved to Appleton after college and lived in the Fox Valley for about 10 years, then to the Madison area.
He is married to Shawna Lahner, who also works for the Postal Service as the postmaster of the Sun Prairie post office. He has three stepdaughters and three grandchildren.
His first supervisor position was at the Neenah post office, followed by various positions at the Madison post office. Prior to becoming the postmaster in Watertown, he was the postmaster in Horicon. After filling in as the officer in charge in Watertown, he was awarded the postmaster position here on June 22, 2019.
“When I am not at work I love to be in the outdoors. I am an avid bow hunter and fisherman. I have been taking trips to northern Minnesota in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area since I was 12 years old. This year I will be bringing my oldest grandson along to share the experience and solitude of BWCA with him,” Lahner said.
Here is how he answered 10 questions we put to him.
1. Does the saying, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” still hold true? Do you enjoy delivering mail in these conditions? “Although that quote is not the official motto of the USPS, that saying definitely holds true. The carriers at the Watertown office are some of the best carriers that work for the USPS. They are hardworking and take pride in delivering mail and packages to the Watertown residents. All of the employees at the Watertown post office worked extremely hard this peak season and I want to thank each and every one of them! I remember a few years back when we were experiencing 30-degrees-below-0 temperatures and we pulled the carriers off the street for their own safety. Many of the carriers stated they were fine and wanted to complete their routes. When you deliver mail and are outside everyday, you learn the proper way to dress and prepare for anything mother nature will throw at you.”
2. If you could meet a famous person from history, who would it be and why? “Benjamin Franklin would be interesting to meet. He was the first postmaster general and it would be interesting to see how the USPS operated when it first began.”
3. If you had a second chance at another profession, what would it be and why? “I have always been interested in the outdoors and would have loved to be a forester. I really enjoy being outside and in the woods. I like to look at and identify all the different types of trees we have in Wisconsin. I feel like that I would have enjoyed that profession and it would have allowed me to be in the great outdoors a lot. I love the big woods of northern Wisconsin and spend a lot of time ‘up north’ enjoying the outdoors.”
4. What is your favorite season (winter, spring, summer or fall), and why? “My favorite season is definitely the fall. I really enjoy hunting and the outdoors. Fall has the best weather and the most activities that I like to do. Every fall I take lots of hunting trips with friends and spend a lot of time outside. I enjoy camping with my family as well in early fall. That’s when we seem to get the best weather and the bugs are not as bad as they are in the summer.”
5. What type of chocolate do you like best, white, dark or milk chocolate? “I would have to say milk chocolate is my favorite. I do enjoy them all though, and definitely have a sweet tooth.”
6. What is your favorite movie and why? “My favorite movie is ‘Gladiator.’ I enjoy action movies and Russell Crowe is one of my favorite actors. I am a movie buff and enjoy all different kinds of movies. When I was younger I worked at a movie theater and also managed a drive-in movie theater. That was a very fun job and I always got to watch the newest movies right when they came out. I really enjoyed the drive-in movie theater. There are not many of them around anymore, but it was always fun to go to and watch a movie from your car. When I worked at the drive-in, we always had an annual old car show and camp out at the drive-in. It was cool to see all the old cars and run movies all night until the sun came up. Was a great time and one of the most enjoyable jobs I ever had.”
7. If you could take a dream vacation, where would you go and why? “My wife and I have been talking about going to Greece for some time now. That is definitely my dream vacation. We both love to travel and Greece looks absolutely beautiful. We hope we can make that dream vacation possible sooner than later. We also love to go to Puerto Rico and have visited the island several times. We have friends that live there so we always have a blast. It’s one of our favorite places to go. We get to experience the real Puerto Rico with our friends and not just the tourist type stuff.”
8. Ever been bit by a dog? What kind was it? Did you need medical attention? “Yes I was bitten by a dog when I was a city carrier. It was German shepherd. I did have to go and get a tetanus shot, but it didn’t require stiches at all. Dog bites are a very real concern for mail carriers. We encourage everyone to ensure their dogs are under control when a mail carrier is present. Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership. Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day and having their dog secured as the carrier approaches their property for delivery will minimize any dog carrier interactions. Pet owners should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat. When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room (or) on a leash.”
9. What do you do for relaxation, walk, bike, read? “For relaxation, I enjoy doing anything in the outdoors. I love to hike, camp, fish, and hunt. I also enjoy mountain biking. I use to ride a lot more, and raced mountain bikes for several years. I really enjoy that and would like to get back into mountain biking more.”
10. What’s a better tune, “The Letter” by The Box Tops or “Return to Sender” by Elvis? “Definitely ‘Return to Sender’ by Elvis. I really like Elvis and have even visited Graceland. I also had the best dog ever that was named Memphis. He was black Lab and was an exceptional bird dog and a better companion. He was somewhat named after Elvis and somewhat after the lead actor Memphis Raines in the movie ‘Gone in Sixty Seconds.’ I really liked that movie and Elvis, so that’s how I came up with the name.”
