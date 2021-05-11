JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a rash of recent daytime burglaries in the Jefferson, Concord and Ixonia areas.
These incidents have been occurring from early April to the past weekend, with three residents having been victimized.
“All of the burglaries occurred while the residents were at home,” Capt. Donald Hunter of the sheriff’s office said.
In all cases, according to the sheriff’s office, a lone male approached the occupants of the houses and told them that utility work was going to be taking place near their homes. The suspect, a male in his 30s, with a possible Hispanic accent, discussed property lines and the possibility of power outages, which caused the homeowners to exit their homes. It is believed that, with the home-dwellers distracted, another suspect entered the houses and burglarized them.
The suspect’s vehicle was a newer, white Chevrolet pickup truck with utility and tool boxes mounted on the bed.
“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requests that all citizens be on the alert for anyone coming to their residence with a similar approach and story,” Hunter said. “It’s recommended that all citizens first ask to see the company photo identification of anyone who comes to their home claiming to work for a company, especially if they arrived without prior notice from the company.”
Hunter said people should not let these people into their homes or allow them to distract them and immediately call the sheriff’s department at 920-674-7310.
Anyone with specific information on these matters is asked to contact Det. Vaughn Johnson at 920-674-7310.
