The Sharp Corner Park sculpture was gifted to the people of Watertown by the Watertown Redevelopment Authority and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the city’s newest park Monday morning.
About 20 people attended a brief ceremony at the park located at 905 E. Main St. The park replaces the Marathon Gas station that previously occupied the space.
According to the city’s RDA, the goal of Sharp Corner Park was to provide an inviting green space on the east end of Main Street that includes a concrete pad for two food trucks and a cement slab for a pergola.
“I am proud to say this project came a long way in a short period of time,” Watertown Parks and Recreation Director Randy Wojtasiak said. The project has been in the works since 2018, Wojtasiak said.
“This is the work of many people,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said listing some of those who donated. The project, known by its initials SCP, began as a discussion to fix a dangerous intersection and it developed into a park area.
“This is a bright light in a somewhat dim year,” the mayor said.
A main focus of the park is the 3-foot-high, 18-inch-deep blue letters spelling SHARP CORNER with the city’s logo. The park was constructed to welcome citizens and guests to the downtown area.
The 3-foot-tall three-dimensional letters spelling out “Sharp Corner” is an area where park guests can take pictures. The mayor encouraged people to take and submit her pictures.
The project included the realignment of College Avenue from its current location by the Sharp Corner building, which the park was named after.
McFarland pointed out the space was designed by Watertown native Olivia Stramara. She was not in attendance, but Wojtasiak read a letter from the recent University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate. She noted how much she learned about the history of her hometown and is excited for the future of Watertown.
The city approved Stramara’s renderings for the park when she was a senior studying landscape architecture. She created the renderings as part of her capstone project. According to Stramara, the park has three main components, a food cart/truck area; a lawn or greenspace area; and an interactives art piece area. Other amenities include seating areas and benches as well as the pergola. There are also flags in the front of the park.
“The space anchors the east end of the business district,” McFarland said. There are plans to install informational and historical plaques in the park indicating the background to the area. There are also plans for lights in the park, the mayor said.
This holiday season, the Santa house will be located in the new park, it was announced at the grand opening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.