Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug is among three Wisconsin finalists for the superintendent’s job in the Janesville School District, the Watertown Daily Times learned Thursday.
Schug is expected to travel to the district at the end of the month to see the facilities and meet with school officials in advance of a decision that is expected to be made by April 12.
She would be succeeding Steve Bophal, who is planning to retire June 30.
School officials remarked that they were impressed that she said she had raise the graduation rate during her tenure in Watertown from 83% to 97%.
Schug has been a finalist before.
Last May, she was among three finalists for superintendent in the Oshkosh public school system. Schug was not the chosen candidate.
In May of 2020, Schug was among the final three candidates to replace retiring Waukesha School District Superintendent Todd Gray, but did not get the job.
The Daily Times reported in January of 2019 that Schug would remain in her position as superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District after being one of two candidates contending for the Hartford Union High School District superintendent position.
Schug, who has been superintendent in Watertown since 2011, is the former principal of West Bend High School and assistant principal of Nathan Hale High School.
The other candidates for the job are: Mark A. Holzman, superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District and Ryan Krohn, superintendent of the Stone Bank (Arrowhead area) School District.
