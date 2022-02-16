JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Monday he’s having a “horrible time” retaining his current staff at the Dodge County Jail.
Schmidt’s comments came at Monday’s county finance and human resources and labor negotiations committee meeting.
He said he’s down 13 correctional officers right now.
“I had a resignation that was rescinded last week, which was welcomed,” Schmidt said. “I would love to hire 13 people immediately. I have several, who I have in the final stages of hiring, but we still need a bunch more.”
Schmidt said he’s in “emergency mode” regarding the retention of employees.
“We have hired nine people in the last few months, but have had just as many retire/resign. Retention of employees has been discussed numerous times with county board committees since the October meetings and is a countywide problem,” Schmidt said. “The human resources committee has tried to advance this topic forward, but unfortunately, no action has yet occurred by the board on this topic. I am hopeful this topic will be addressed more urgently at this month’s county board meeting.”
He said his correctional officers, who work at the Dodge County Jail, a maximum security facility, are the lowest paid in the area. Schmidt said correctional officers in Jefferson County make $28 an hour and are deputized, which adds to their wages. He said those in Columbia County earn $23 to $24 an hour starting, but receive significant bonuses. Schmidt said correctional officers in Fond du Lac County earn $25 to $26 an hour.
Schmidt said he is in competition to hire correctional officers with Dodge County prisons, which offers protective status for their correctional officers.
Protective status means the same type of retirement options and duty-incurred disability benefits that active police officers have. Protective status means the same type of retirement options and duty-incurred disability benefits that active police officers have.
“The state is below in (correctional officer) staffing, and wages continue to increase all around us,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt, acting on a recommendation by the county’s Judicial and Public Protection Committee, said he is set to offer correctional officers, who work weekends (beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and ending 6 a.m. Monday) a bonus of $2 additional dollars an hour. He also said if correctional officers work January, February and March, they will see a $1,000 bonus in April. If they work April, May and June, they will be paid another $1,000 bonus in July.
Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Chairperson Joseph Marsik said the money is coming from the sheriff’s budget to help retain current staff and bring new correctional officers onboard.
“We needed to do something to stop the bleeding,” Marsik said. “This is the way to go.”
Marsik said the county board doesn’t need to approve the funding because the sheriff already put aside the funds in his budget.
According to a job posting for a jail/corrections officer on the Dodge County website, the position pays between $22.57 and $30.23 an hour.
Schmidt said, under a policy developed by the human resources committee employees, may become eligible to receive periodic bonus payments for up to a total of $6,000 as a sign-on bonus. Employees will become eligible to receive specific periodic bonus payouts of the total amount of the sign-on bonus only upon completion of continuous full-time employment specified as:
• $500 on start date of full-time position;
• $750 upon completion of six months of continuous full-time employment in hired position;
• $1,000 upon completion of nine months of continuous full-time employment in hired position;
• $1,750 upon completion of one year of continuous full-time employment in hired position; and,
• $2,000 upon completion of two years of continuous full-time employment in hired position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.