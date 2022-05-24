Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 12:00 p.m. to Oakridge Court for a female.
— Thursday at 6:17 p.m. to the 40 block of Bluebird Lane for a female.
— Thursday at 9:14 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Third Street for a male who was neither treated, nor transported.
— Thursday at 9:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of South 10th Street, but no patient was found.
— Friday at 12:41 a.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a male.
— Friday at 2:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
— Friday at 10 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Friday at 10:39 a.m. to the 10 block of Omena Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.
— Friday at 3:23 p.m. to the 200 block of East Spaulding Street for a male.
— Friday at 4:11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Church Street for a female.
— Friday at 7:46 p.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a lift assist.
— Friday at 7:50 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female who was neither treated, nor transported.
— Friday at 7:51 p.m. to the intersection of south Church and Milwaukee streets for an Ixonia EMS request that was cancelled.
— Friday at 11:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead for a male.
— Saturday at 10:03 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was treated, but not transported.
— Saturday at 10:51 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a male.
— Saturday at 12:36 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:06 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hillside Lane for female.
— Saturday at 3:54 p.m. to the 500 block of South Street for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 7:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 3:16 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Sunday at 4:59 a.m. to Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 8:22 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a male.
— Sunday at 12:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of East Brewster for a Lake Mills mutual aid request that was cancelled enroute.
— Sunday at 5:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Lexington Court for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Saturday at 11:18 p.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street for a rubbish fire.
