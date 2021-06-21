It’s been more than a year in the planning and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is ready for a day-long party.
The event, which will be held in downtown Watertown — with seven blocks of Main Street closed to vehicular traffic — will celebrate the chamber’s 100th anniversary Saturday.
“The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 100th Anniversary with a community celebration and vendor fair,” a media release from the chamber stated. “The chamber began operations in the summer of 1920.”
Due to COVID, the event was postponed last year. Organizers of the event said they are excited to be celebrating with the community just one year later.
A full day of festivities will take place on Saturday with activities including a craft and vendor fair with over 100 vendors, a family tent with free activities for kids, free horse-drawn wagon rides, classic cars on display, live music, and a concession stand serving beer, hard seltzers, soda and water.
The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Director Bonnie Hertel said the chamber wanted to mark its 100th anniversary with an event that welcomes the whole community.
“Businesses, residents and visitors are all a part of the chamber story,” Hertel said. “We couldn’t recognize such a momentous occasion without throwing a celebration for everyone to enjoy.”
The chamber has been working on the event for more than a year. An event committee was organized in early 2019 to start the discussion.
“Covid put a halt on our event last year, but the work continued in 2020,” Hertel said. “One goal we’ve had all along is to provide all the entertainment for free. We’ve accomplished that with the help of our generous sponsors.”
Attendees can enjoy free admission to a full day of activities.
Hertel said she is excited to see the event come together.
“There will be a lot of smiling faces on Main Street on Saturday,” Hertel said.
The event is made possible by many volunteer hours and the following sponsors.
Sponsors for the event include, at the Platinum level, Carew Heating & AC, Central Block Kitchen & Designs, J&L Tire and Watertown Tourism; Gold level, Bender Larson Chidley, Koppes & Assoc., Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Jerry Hepp Excavating, Maas Brothers Construction, & Sanft Accounting & Tax LLC; Silver level, Bank First, Bank of Lake Mills, Culvers, Datatek Imaging, Edward Jones, Fisher Barton, Grinwald Ford, Ixonia Bank, MK Cellular, & Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Froehle, LLP; Bronze level, The Loft Beauty & Wellness, Pizza Ranch and Uptown Bar & Grill.
As part of the event, Carew Heating & A/C, along with the Trane Company, will be giving away a free furnace and A/C package to one winner Saturday. No purchase is necessary and registration takes place at the Carew booth.
It is hard to believe after almost 2 years of planning we are just ten days away from our 100th Anniversary Community Celebration. We are so thankful for our sponsors and volunteers who are helping make this event a reality,” Hertel said. “We are still looking for a few volunteers, if you can help for a couple of hours on Saturday please contact the Chamber staff at 920-261-6320.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.