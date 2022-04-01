PALMYRA — As depopulation efforts were completed Wednesday at a 3-million-chicken Palmyra poultry farm infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that EA H5 Avian Influenza, a strain that is highly pathogenic for poultry, has been detected in wild birds in Wisconsin.
The latest samples were collected from a Cooper’s hawk and a bald eagle submitted from Dane County, a lesser scaup from Columbia County, a red-tailed hawk from Grant County, a Canada goose from Milwaukee County, and a trumpeter swan from Polk County.
The announcement follows preliminary positive results found by the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory on March 30 and March 31.
The massive depopulation of chickens that took place in Jefferson County due to the avian flu was at Cold Spring Egg Farm, which is owned by S&R Egg Co.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, in coordination with its local, state and federal partners, began compost disposal of birds at a nearby site in recent days.
“Composting is the safest and most effective way to handle large volumes of carcasses,” the DATCP said in a media release.
Avian influenza is a virus that usually affects only birds.
“It circulates among the wild bird population and, like other flu viruses, can change or mutate,” the DATCP’s website stated. “Avian influenza can affect a wide variety of birds, including migratory waterfowl and poultry. Each year, birds experience a flu season just like humans and, as with people, some forms of the flu are worse than others.”
Low pathogenic avian influenza is routinely detected in wild birds and causes little concern DATCP representatives said. Highly pathogenic avian influenza is of great concern, because it is easily spread among birds and typically deadly.
“We remind everyone working with, or around, poultry to take proper precautions to protect their flocks,” DATCP officials said.
In recent weeks, restrictions on movement of poultry were put in place in Jefferson County that will remain in effect through May, following the discovery of a new strain of avian flu in the large flock of laying hens.
DATCP issued a special order that immediately banned poultry from any movement to, or participation in, shows, exhibitions and swap meets held in Jefferson County. The order will remain in effect through May 31.
The discovery of the case of HPAI in the flock in Jefferson County was confirmed March 14 by DATCP.
The influenza is not believed to be a health danger to humans.
Anyone with additional questions can contact our avian influenza response line at 608-224-4902. Messages are monitored daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
