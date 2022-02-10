Watertown residents overspend on cars, according to the latest poll released by WalletHub, {span}personal finance website that was launched in early August 2013.{/span}
The ranking of cities that overspent on cars is based on the debt-to-income ratio, calculated by dividing the median auto loan debt by income, according to Diana Polk, communications manager for WalletHub.
“For Watertown, this ratio is 72%, placing it among the cities with the most auto loan debt,” Polk added.
On the report, Watertown was listed with a median auto-loan debt of $29,238, with income at $40,612 to it hit the 72% debt-to-income ratio.
Watertown was listed 17th among the 30 cities with the most auto loan debt. Leading the pack at a 95% ratio was Rio Grande City, Texas, followed by Willis, Texas at a ratio of 85%. Seventeen of the top 30 cities with high auto loan debt are located in Texas.
Watertown was the only city in Wisconsin listed with a high auto loan debt.
According to the report, consumers have taken out $28 billion in auto loan debt in the third quarter of 2021. Interest rates for new cars at one of the lowest points in three years, with the average new-car loan charging 14% less interest than the average used-car loan.
The report stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. auto sales had a lackluster year in 2021, up 2.5% from 2020. Early forecasts predict the market will continue to grow during 2022, with the biggest growth coming from the second half of the year.
Despite the low growth in the auto market last year, consumer auto debt still increased significantly, according to the report. WalletHub compared the median auto-loan balance of more than 2,500 U.S. cities, finding Watertown with a high ratio.
Cities that spend the least on cars included Birmingham, Michigan, Westfield, New Jersey, and San Carlos, California.
To identify the cities with the highest and lowest car-loan debts, WalletHub divided the median car-loan debt by residents’ income in each of 2,531 cities as of September 2021, based on TransUnion data.
The median income for each city is based on the 2019 earnings of individuals ages 16 and older who worked full-time, year-round, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
“The pandemic and economic shutdowns in recent years have led to pent-up demand, and car companies are expecting new car sales to increase by over 15% in 2022,” said Bob Castaneda, program director for Walden University’s College of Management and Technology. “The high cost of gasoline will continue to push people to think about more fuel-efficient vehicles. Electric car prices and ongoing costs have decreased, making it enticing for consumers to buy,” he added.
According to Web reports, WalletHub initially positioned itself as a “personal finance social network” with a focus on reviews for financial advisors.
WalletHub is known for its numerous surveys and reports on trending issues.
The car spending report was released Wednesday in its first-quarter installment of its Auto Financing Report, along with its in-depth analysis of 2022’s Cities that Overspent on Cars.
WalletHub is based in Washington, D.C. and owned by Evolution Finance Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.