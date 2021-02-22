Lebanon Luckies
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club held its meeting Feb. 8 at the Lebanon Town Hall. Club members discussed upcoming events that area 4-H youths could participate in throughout the county.
The Meat Animal Sale Committee met earlier in the month and discussed the upcoming county fair and regulations. They will be identifying junior market beef, sheep and swine projects with ear tags, and DNA samples. Orange cards will still apply, and if members have their orange cards from a previous year they will count for this coming fair year.
Furthermore, there will also be some meat animal sale virtual activities in the future.
Identification packets which include information about ear tags, DNA envelopes, and species paperwork will be available for pick at the Dodge County Extension office starting April 12. All paperwork will be due to the Dodge County Extension office no later than May 7. Letters for beef, sheep and swine exhibitors will be released later containing the information that is more detailed. Members are required to request the identification packets with the Dodge County Extension office prior to picking it up Dodge County Extension office phone number is 920-386-3790. Members are encouraged to check their email for more information about the meat animal sale.
Four-H seniors in high school who are interested in scholarships may still apply for one via Dodge County 4-H website.
Explore 4-H at home project kits are available to 4-H members and the public. If interested, members may learn more about the kits and register via the Dodge County 4-H extension website.
Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will be participating in an upcoming community service project. Members are asked to bring personal essential products and/or hygiene projects such as tissues, laundry soap, dish soap, deodorant, swabs, shampoo, and toothpaste, to the March meeting. All donated items will be given to the Personal Essentials Pantry located at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. The PEP pantry provides assistance to those in need of essential products in Watertown and surrounding areas.
The next Lebanon Luckies 4-H meeting will be 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 8 at the Lebanon Town Hall.
