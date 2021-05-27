LAKE MILLS – The Lakeside Lutheran Music Department, led by Choir Director James Buege and Band Director Glen Pufahl, presented music awards for the 2020-21 academic year to several student musicians at its commencement concert Sunday.
Performing pre-service at the concert were the musicians who qualified for the 2021 virtual state festival of the Wisconsin State Music Association. Featured were junior Jonathan Abel, son of Chris and Megan, Fort Atkinson, for a tenor solo; sophomores Jack DePrey, son of Steve and Beth, Sun Prairie, and Isaac Winters, son of Jim and Kimara, Watertown, for piano solos; senior Elijah Wohling, son of Scott and Dawn, Juneau, for his marimba solo; and DePrey, Winters and fellow sophomore Jonah Heyerholm, son of John Heyerholm and Rita Heyerholm, both of Cottage Grove, for their piano trio. All five entries received gold medals at the state festival.
The National School Choral Award® is the highest honor for high school choral performers. It recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of top choral students nationwide and was awarded to senior Jada Gresens, daughter of Michael and Cathy of Sun Prairie. She also received the Senior Accompanist award.
Ella Butzine, daughter of Jon and Michelle, Sun Prairie, and Hannah Meyer, daughter of Matthew Meyer, Jefferson, received Outstanding Vocalist awards for the A Cappella Choir. Three seniors, including, Austin Haley, son of Kathy Haley; Riley Schmidt, son of Stephen and Sandy, Janesville; and Grace Seim, daughter of Steve and Julie, Beaver Dam, received Outstanding Leadership awards. Seniors Brendan McKenna, son of Sam and Missy, Lake Mills, and Elijah Wohling, received Student Speaker Awards for their efforts in A Cappella Choir on its Sunday morning worship service participation at area congregations throughout the school year. Jack DePrey received the M. Gueldner Rusch Music scholarship to attend a summer university music workshop.
In band, outstanding musicians are chosen by fellow band members in recognition for achievements, cooperation and dedication to the Lakeside Lutheran band program. This year’s recipients include six seniors, a junior and a sophomore, including seniors Ella Butzine, percussion; Grace Seim, trombone; Elijah Wohling, percussion; Megan Grambsch, daughter of Chad and Rachel, Columbus, flute; Elizabeth Isham, daughter of Giles and Stacey, Watertown, clarinet; Nick Yaroch, son of Matt and Sue, Fall River, trumpet; junior Benjamin Kasper, son of Caleb and Sara, Helenville, percussion; sophomore Marissa Duddeck, daughter of Timothy Duddeck, Palmyra, saxophone. Grace Seim and freshman Elsa Johansson, daughter of Nils and Lara, Columbus, were recognized in the “300-Point Club” for outstanding participation and leadership throughout the year.
The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award® was inaugurated in 1974 with the consent of his widow shortly after this great jazz artist died in 1971. It honors the outstanding jazz musician at each high school nationwide; this year’s award was presented to Nick Yaroch. The Woody Herman Jazz Award® was created in 1988, shortly after Herman’s death, also to honor outstanding jazz students, and was given to Marissa Duddeck.
Said to be the most prestigious band award given to a high school band member, the John Philip Sousa Band Award is given to recognize superior musicianship, dependability, loyalty, and cooperation, and was awarded to Megan Grambsch.
