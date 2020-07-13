As part of its 2020 responsive grant cycle, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has awarded funding to three area organizations for grants designed to improve children’s health.
Two Born Learning Trail Grants were awarded for a total of $4,653 to Jefferson County Parks and John Hustis Elementary School, Hustisford School District, for the purchase and installation of the trails. Born Learning Trails are an evidence-based series of 10 interactive stations that offer fun, physical learning activities for young children and their families.
“We are excited to be able to fund these trails that will both provide enjoyable learning opportunities for families and enhance community spaces,” said Margaret Hanrahan, grants committee chair. “These trails will be especially important during this time when families are seeking ways to get outdoors and find activities that engage the entire family.”
The trails will be installed later this summer by community volunteers. The Jefferson County Parks trail will be located at the Jefferson County Glacial River Trail along Wisconsin Avenue in Jefferson, and the John Hustis Elementary School trail will be placed along the sidewalk adjacent to the school.
In addition, GWCHF awarded a $2,290 Water Bottle Refill Station Grant to Faith Lutheran School, Watertown, to replace a non-functioning water fountain on the school’s lower level. These grants were open to any school currently without a refill station.
The GWCHF continues to accept applications for Community Collaboration Grants on an ongoing basis. These grants are designed to support collaboration and build community connectedness. Community Collaboration Grants provide support up to $10,000 for partnerships that build a sense of belonging between community members or enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
To date, the foundation has invested more than $7 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities: strengthening families, kindergarten readiness, third grade reading proficiency, social and emotional life skills, and healthy eating/active living.
To learn more about the foundation and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
